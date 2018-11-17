Armenian President discusses bilateral cooperation issues with his Italian colleague

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to Italy, today met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, the President’s Office reported.
President Mattarella welcomed the visit of his Armenian counterpart to Italy, then the presidents discussed issues relating to the maximum deepening of Armenian-Italian relations.
The parties noted that high-level visits will significantly contribute to the deepening of bilateral relations and will give new impetus to the development of cooperation between countries in all areas.
Stressing the presence of excellent opportunities both in the economic, cultural and scientific spheres, the presidents noted the importance of the full realization of the existing potential.