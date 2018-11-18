Many CSTO members doubt effectiveness of appointing Armenian Secretary General

There are two approaches to the appointment of a new Secretary General of the CSTO, first he can be appointed based on rotation, and the second principle is that Armenia can retain the post, acting Secretary General Valeriy Semerikov said.
It was the principle voiced by the President of Kazakhstan after the discussions in Astana, Semerikov said in a statement published on CSTO website. The other positon is to appoint the representative of Armenia to complete three-year term, however, according to Semerikov, many countries have questions in connection with the effectiveness of such a step.
“The Collective Security Council will continue to consider this issue traditionally in the spirit of constructive engagement and alliance. At the same time, I would like to especially note that the decision in any case will be made purely in the format of the six CSTO countries on the basis of consensus, taking into account the interests of all parties,” the statement reads.
Armenia early recalled its representative for the post of the CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, his deputy Valery Semerikov became acting Secretary General. At the same time, Yerevan insists that the leadership should remain with Armenia until 2020.