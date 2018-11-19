Armenia “Tsarukyan” parliament faction: Needless to link Tsarukyan-Lukashenko warm relations to CSTO

YEREVAN. – Vahe Enfiajyan, Secretary of the “Tsarukyan” Faction at the National Assembly (NA), says it is needless to link the warm relations between Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman—and oligarch MP—Gagik Tsarukyan and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to the latter’s recent statement regarding the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

During Monday’s briefings at parliament, Enfiajyan noted that all opportunities need to be utilized at international platforms for the benefit of Armenia and its people.

“One should not focus on statements, forgetting [about] one’s own processes,” he added. “It will be better to think about the 2019 [state] budget and resolving social problems.”

The “Tsarukyan” faction secretary added that Gagik Tsarukyan always uses his personal ties in order to improve the economic ties of Armenia.