Pashinyan: People are going abroad for work to stay in Armenia

Numerous residents of Martuni had to leave for work abroad. But they were not going abroad for work to leave, but to stay in Armenia to build their country, town, and district.
Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday stated the aforementioned in Martuni, at the events devoted to the 190th anniversary of this town.
“Just like the people of all [other] towns and villages of the Republic of Armenia, the people of Martuni stand out by their strong will, their diligence, [and] their power to not to put up with desperation,” he noted, in particular.
The acting PM added that the 190th anniversary of Martuni stood out in particular.
“We now have already crafted together a new Armenia where each and every one of you feels triumphant; and from now on, he shall always feel triumphant,” Pashinyan added. “The most crucial change that took place in Armenia is that each and every one of you is [now] in power in Armenia.”