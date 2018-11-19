News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 19
USD
485.09
EUR
554.26
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.09
EUR
554.26
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
ARF Armenia: No need to move debate on CSTO chief to dimension of personal attributes
ARF Armenia: No need to move debate on CSTO chief to dimension of personal attributes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There is no need to move the debate over the CSTO Secretary General to the dimension of personal attributes.

Armen Rustamyan, head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, noted the abovementioned during Monday’s briefings at parliament. He stated this commenting on the recent reciprocal statements by Armenia and Belarus.

In his words, personal relations play an important role, and therefore statements should not cause tension, but rather smooth the rough edges.

“There is no need to bring relations to a blow,” Rustamyan added.

In the ARF MP’s words, Armenia should not permit a change in the spirit consensus.

“In this regard, I believe that something will change; Armenia has its place and voice,” Rustamyan said. “As for the silence of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, he is doing the right thing by not attempting to stay aside and by maintaining objectivity.”

“Armenia has grounds for pushing its position forward,” Armen Rustamyan concluded, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Former minister: Armenia must keep position of CSTO secretary until the end of its term
In terms of the general secretary there was a huge hastiness expressed…
Acting PM Pashinyan on ties with Belarus: Such relations with Armenia will no longer be
Because we are a people with a millennial history…
 RPA: Azerbaijan has no relation to CSTO
Baghdasaryan suggested that the upcoming December 6th is unlikely to be a friendly get-together...
 Armenia “Tsarukyan” parliament faction: Needless to link Tsarukyan-Lukashenko warm relations to CSTO
All opportunities need to be utilized at international platforms for the benefit of Armenia and its people…
 Armenia First Ombudswoman: No other CSTO member country has right to seek Secretary General’s position now
Armenia needs to clearly demand from the CSTO to obey the norms of their own charter…
 Minsk responds to Armenia acting PM’s statement
“Apparently, the Acting Prime Minister of Armenia thinks he is an international prosecutor…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news