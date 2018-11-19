ARF Armenia: No need to move debate on CSTO chief to dimension of personal attributes

YEREVAN. – There is no need to move the debate over the CSTO Secretary General to the dimension of personal attributes.
Armen Rustamyan, head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, noted the abovementioned during Monday’s briefings at parliament. He stated this commenting on the recent reciprocal statements by Armenia and Belarus.
In his words, personal relations play an important role, and therefore statements should not cause tension, but rather smooth the rough edges.
“There is no need to bring relations to a blow,” Rustamyan added.
In the ARF MP’s words, Armenia should not permit a change in the spirit consensus.
“In this regard, I believe that something will change; Armenia has its place and voice,” Rustamyan said. “As for the silence of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, he is doing the right thing by not attempting to stay aside and by maintaining objectivity.”
“Armenia has grounds for pushing its position forward,” Armen Rustamyan concluded, in particular.