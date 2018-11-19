News
Acting PM Pashinyan on ties with Belarus: Such relations with Armenia will no longer be
Acting PM Pashinyan on ties with Belarus: Such relations with Armenia will no longer be
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


The kind of relations they are used to seeing with the Republic of Armenia will no longer be with Armenia.

Acting Prime Nikol Pashinyan on Monday stated about the above-said during his talk with the community leaders in Gavar town, and speaking about relations with Belarus.

“There is an impression that, by inertia, many [countries] want to, are making an attempt to, or will attempt to treat us as a small country, a small people,” he said. “[But] that will not happen [anymore] because we perhaps are a small number of people, but we are a great nation because we are a people with a millennial history, we are people of culture, we are a people of [military] generals.”

Subsequently, the acting PM added: “In the months of April and May, we [Armenia] did something which has no precedent in the history of mankind [i.e. the nonviolent, velvet revolution].”

Pashinyan assured that, from now on, they will take Armenia into account.

“But rest assured, in these relations, our people and our government are able to defend our country’s interests, and everyone should take this into account,” he added, “and I promise [you] that they will take [this] into account.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
