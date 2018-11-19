Belarus to supply weapons to Azerbaijan

Belarus and Azerbaijan are preparing a contract for the supply of the next batch of Belarusian military equipment, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told reporters after talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
According to BelTA, the two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding between the State Military Industrial Committee of Belarus and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on bilateral cooperation in the supply of weapons and air defense equipment.
“In the shortest possible time it will be transformed into a contract to purchase another consignment of military equipment from Belarus,” Ilham Aliyev said.
According to him, Azerbaijan is satisfied with the cooperation with Belarus in this area because its products are effective and of very high quality.
“It is no coincidence that military technical cooperation between our countries has a long history. It is characterized by big volumes and a good trend towards expansion,” the president said.