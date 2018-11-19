Swedish Academy names new jury members for Nobel Prize in literature

Five literary figures have been named temporary members of the Nobel Committee that awards the Nobel Prize in literature, Gulf Times reported.
The Swedish Academy said five external members were to be added to its five-strong Nobel Committee for the 2019 and 2020 awards: author and literary translator Gun-Britt Sundstrom; publisher Henrik Petersen; and literary critics Mikaela Blomqvist, Rebecka Karde and Kristoffer Leandoer.
Academy member Per Wastberg was to chair the two-year committee, which includes co-members Horace Engdahl, Kristina Lugn, Anders Olsson and Jesper Svenbro.
Proposals for the literature award must be submitted by January 31. The Nobel Committee presents a short-list after a summer recess. The winner is usually announced in October.
The Swedish Academy announced in May it would not award the Nobel Prize in literature this year after the body was embroiled in a sex scandal and alleged breaches of conflict-of-interest rules that resulted in a deep rift between its members.