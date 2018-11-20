Lavrov: Further untoward steps can be expected from Washington

The United States’ recent actions indicate that further untoward steps in respect of Russia could be expected from Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"The American Establishment, which is cherishing the idea of its exclusiveness, keeps on appointing opponents and rivals, first of all from among countries pursuing an independent foreign policy. It is now clear for all that further untoward measures could be expected from Washington, including in respect of Russia as any steps taken by [US President Donald] Trump towards establishing sustainable, normal channels for contacts with Moscow on the most acute problems of today are blocked by those who seek to continue and augment the destructive approach to relations with our country that was initiated by the previous White House administration," he said.

"It looks like over the past 25 years the Americans, and some of our other Western colleagues, have capitally forgotten the basics of diplomacy and have lost the standards of dialogue and consensus. As a result, we see dangerous militarization of foreign policy thinking," Lavrov stressed.