Armenia man who died under airplane chassis at Moscow airport wanted to get into it and fly

A criminal case has been filed into the 25-year-old Armenian citizen’s death Tuesday, on the runway of Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow.

The Russian Investigative Committee on Wednesday informed the aforesaid to Lenta.ru.

“According to preliminary data, the man went out of the [airport passengers’] bus and started running; they couldn’t stop him,” a source in the law enforcement agencies said. “He was running toward a plane that was about to take off. There was an impression that he was delirious and was attempting to hold on from the chassis [of a plane]. Thus, he probably wanted to leave the airport area.”

The law enforcement source added that this person was an Armenian citizen who was born in 1993. He had been deported from Spain, and he was flying from Madrid to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan via Moscow. And judging by everything, he did not wish to return to Armenia.

“[But] the man’s conduct had raised no suspicion among the people nearby,” the source concluded, in particular.

The embassy of Armenia in Moscow had confirmed the information that this person who died on the Sheremetyevo International Airport runway was A. Yepremyan, an Armenian citizen.