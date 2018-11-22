UK, EU agree Brexit draft declaration

The head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, said that the draft declaration on the future UK-EU relations was agreed after the talks, BBC reported.

"I have just sent to EU27 a draft Political Declaration on the Future Relationship between EU and UK. The Commission President has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators' level and agreed in principle at political level, subject to the endorsement of the leaders,” he said.

On November 19, all 27 EU member states supported the draft agreement on UK withdrawal from the EU.

The summit on Brexit is scheduled for November 25.