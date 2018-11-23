News
Dollar gains value after few days' drop in Armenia
Dollar gains value after few days’ drop in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.47/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.21 from Thursday, the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia informed.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 551.23 (down by AMD 0.97), that of one British pound totaled AMD 622.64 (up by AMD 2.84), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.38 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 226.16, AMD 19,112.62 and AMD 13,161.78 respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
