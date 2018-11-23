Montreal City Council passes motion urging Quebec to adopt Genocide Education

On November 19 a motion was passed unanimously by Montreal City Council urging the Quebec government to adopt Genocide Education, Horizon Weekly reported.
The motion was presented by Lionel Perez, Leader of the Official Opposition of the City of Montreal, who thanked all the different community organizations in keeping the memory of genocides alive and engraving their teachings in the minds of future generations. It was seconded by Mary Deros, City Councillor for Park-Extension, who rose in the municipal chamber and spoke of the horrors her family went through during the Armenian Genocide.
A copy of the resolution will be sent to the members of the National Assembly of Quebec requesting a study from the Quebec government on the relevance of including a class on the history of genocides in Quebec’s educational curriculum.