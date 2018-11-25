EU, UK will remain allies, partners and friends after Brexit

The protracted Brexit talks have seen London and Brussels disagree on a handful of points, but now that the deal is in the offing, Michel Barnier believes that the EU's two sides will remain friends after their divorce.

The European Union and Britain will remain "partners and friends" after the latter's departure from the bloc, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

"Now it is time for everybody to take their responsibility," Barnier said as he arrived at a special EU summit in Brussels that will rubber-stamp the divorce deal.

The leaders of the European nations have gathered in Brussels for a summit to endorse the withdrawal agreement and the declaration on future EU-UK relations. Brexit talks have long stumbled upon the issues of Irish border and future trade relations, but the sides have eventually come to a compromise.