PABSEC chief: Conflicts hinder complete use of organization’s potential

YEREVAN. – Conflicts obstruct the full utilization of the potential of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).
PABSEC Secretary General Asaf Hajiyev on Tuesday stated the aforementioned at the 52nd Plenary Session of the PABSEC General Assembly, which is held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
Hajiyev said their quarter-century cooperation in the region had enabled this organization to build up a considerable track-record in collaboration in numerous domains.
“This is a natural resource bridge between the east and the west, [and] which has a great potential,” he noted. “But conflicts hinder using the full potential of economic cooperation, [and] therefore the agenda is not complete, and not so ambitious.”
In his view, the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation should be modernized against the backdrop of global and regional challenges.
Asaf Hajiyev added that parliamentarians had a special part in achieving tangible results.