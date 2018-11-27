News
Ukraine delegation tries discussing Azov Sea incident during Black Sea Economic Cooperation session in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At the 52nd Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) General Assembly, which is held Tuesday in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, the Ukrainian delegation attempted to put on the session’s agenda the recent incident that occurred between Russia and Ukraine, at the Sea of Azov.

The representative of the Ukrainian delegation stressed, in particular, that it was difficult to speak about cooperation when there was tension.

In response, the representative of the Russian delegation noted, above all, that the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation was the only organization that had not been politicized over the past 25 years.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
