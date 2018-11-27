Yerevan hosts Management and Leadership Forum

YEREVAN. – The 2nd Annual Management and Leadership Forum got underway Tuesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. The event brought together around 200 specialists as well as fifteen local and international analysts.

In his remarks at the forum, Acting Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan said this event was aimed at increasing the competitiveness of Armenia’s economy.

Also, Khachatryan drew attention to the fact that corporate management had not been introduced yet in Armenia’s business sector, and he said a special attention should be paid to this matter.

UK Ambassador Judith Margareth Farnworth, for her part, stated that the necessary potential in the management sector existed in Armenia, and she added that they stood ready to share their respective track-record.