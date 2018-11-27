News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 27
USD
484.69
EUR
551.29
RUB
7.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.69
EUR
551.29
RUB
7.29
Show news feed
Yerevan hosts Management and Leadership Forum
Yerevan hosts Management and Leadership Forum
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The 2nd Annual Management and Leadership Forum got underway Tuesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. The event brought together around 200 specialists as well as fifteen local and international analysts.

In his remarks at the forum, Acting Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan said this event was aimed at increasing the competitiveness of Armenia’s economy.

Also, Khachatryan drew attention to the fact that corporate management had not been introduced yet in Armenia’s business sector, and he said a special attention should be paid to this matter.

UK Ambassador Judith Margareth Farnworth, for her part, stated that the necessary potential in the management sector existed in Armenia, and she added that they stood ready to share their respective track-record.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Acting PM: Armenia will become industrial country in 2019
Pashinyan stressed that the most important social class in the country was the working class…
 Armenia acting Premier: I believe we will see investments
We hope that the Armenian brand of TVs and home appliances will have success…
 Armenia considerably improves position in economic competition
According to this year’s assessments by the World Economic Forum…
 Armenia’s foreign trade turnover grows by 20.7% in January-October
1275.2 thousand tourists visited Armenia...
 Acting Minister: New sanctions on Russia carry no risks for Armenia
“So, whatever sanctions against Russia are imposed…
Dollar gains value after few days’ drop in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went down in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news