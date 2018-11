Moscow considers Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan's last visit to Russia as a private trip, spokeswoman for Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova, told reporters on Friday.

Her remarks came in response to comment on Sahakyan’s visit to Russia.

According to her, the trip neither contradicts the Russian legislation, nor Russia's mission in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Azerbaijani side latest claims to Russia are groundless,” she added.