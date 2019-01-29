News
Armenian PM: I hope gas price will fall
Armenian PM: I hope gas price will fall
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The Russian gas price is a very sensitive matter in the Eurasian Union area, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Russia's RBK television.

Pashinyan said it was important to agree on not changing gas price for the Armenian consumers in 2019.

“We will continue discussions during the year to agree on gas price,” he said.

Asked whether the price is likely to increase by the end of the year, Pashinyan noted: “Why do you think so? On the contrary, I hope the price will fall”.

Gazprom said the gas price will increase on the border between Georgia and Armenia to $165 per 1,000 cubic meters from January 1, 2019, a $15 rise as compared to the previous price.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
