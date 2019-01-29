News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 30
USD
486.54
EUR
556.65
RUB
7.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.54
EUR
556.65
RUB
7.34
Show news feed
UN Khashoggi investigator says no approval yet from Saudis for meeting
UN Khashoggi investigator says no approval yet from Saudis for meeting
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The U.N. investigator leading the inquiry into the killing of Jamal Khashoggi said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia had not yet approved a request for her to enter the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul and meet Saudi authorities, Reuters reported.

Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on executions who is on a week-long mission to Turkey, briefly visited the Istanbul neighborhood where the Saudi consulate is located but did not enter the premises.

“We just wanted to have a sense of it,” she told reporters.

Speaking outside the building, Callamard said she had requested access to the premises from the Saudi government and to meet Saudi authorities both in Turkey and in the kingdom.

“To be fair the request to them has come quite late, so we need to give them a bit more time to process our request,” she said. “We are respectfully calling on the authorities to give us access at some stage while we are here.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN: 40 killed, some 850 detained in Venezuela amid ongoing protests
The anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela have led to the deaths of more than 40 people...
 Armenia Parliament speaker, UNDP official discuss cooperation
President of the new National Assembly received the United Nations Development Programme resident representative in the country…
 UN Security Council adopts US agenda on Venezuela
Nine countries voted in favor, four against, with two countries abstaining…
 UN Secretary-General: Ties between US, Russia and China 'dysfunctional'
We no longer live in a bipolar or unipolar world, but we are not yet in a multipolar world...
 UN Secretary General calls for dialogue, investigations in Venezuela
Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets across Venezuela to demand Maduro step aside...
 8 UN peacekeepers killed in Mali
"According to a new toll, still provisional, at least eight peacekeepers have been killed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos