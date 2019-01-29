UN Khashoggi investigator says no approval yet from Saudis for meeting

The U.N. investigator leading the inquiry into the killing of Jamal Khashoggi said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia had not yet approved a request for her to enter the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul and meet Saudi authorities, Reuters reported.
Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on executions who is on a week-long mission to Turkey, briefly visited the Istanbul neighborhood where the Saudi consulate is located but did not enter the premises.
“We just wanted to have a sense of it,” she told reporters.
Speaking outside the building, Callamard said she had requested access to the premises from the Saudi government and to meet Saudi authorities both in Turkey and in the kingdom.
“To be fair the request to them has come quite late, so we need to give them a bit more time to process our request,” she said. “We are respectfully calling on the authorities to give us access at some stage while we are here.”