US national security adviser, Azerbaijan president discuss Karabakh conflict
US national security adviser, Azerbaijan president discuss Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, on Tuesday discussed, with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, the prospects for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

“Today I spoke with President Aliyev of Azerbaijan,” Bolton wrote on Twitter. “We discussed a number of shared interests, including energy security, security cooperation, and U.S. support for a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

On January 23, Armenian’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had held a telephonic conversation with John Bolton. But Pashinyan had noted that the Artsakh issue was not discussed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
