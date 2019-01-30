US national security adviser, Azerbaijan president discuss Karabakh conflict

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, on Tuesday discussed, with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, the prospects for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.
“Today I spoke with President Aliyev of Azerbaijan,” Bolton wrote on Twitter. “We discussed a number of shared interests, including energy security, security cooperation, and U.S. support for a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”
On January 23, Armenian’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had held a telephonic conversation with John Bolton. But Pashinyan had noted that the Artsakh issue was not discussed.