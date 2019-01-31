News
ՀայEngРусTür
Ararat Mirzoyan receives Ambassador of Republic of Gana
Ararat Mirzoyan receives Ambassador of Republic of Gana
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On January 31, the President of RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Gana to the Republic of Armenia Lesley Akua Akyaa Opoku Ware (residence in Moscow).

The Head of the parliament, congratulating the Ambassador on assuming the diplomatic mission, expressed conviction that she would contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Underlining the cooperation of the two countries on the international platforms, Ararat Mirzoyan has considered necessary also the activation of the inter-parliamentary ties, for which there are all bases.

The President of the National Assembly, presenting the viewpoint of Armenia on Nagorno Karabakh problem has noted that in this issue he expects the balanced position of the Republic of Gana.

Touching upon the perspectives of bilateral cooperation, the Head of the legislative body highlighted the role of the Republic of Gana in the development of cooperation with the African regional countries.

Thanking for the warm reception, the Ambassador assured that she would do everything possible to promote the activation of bilateral ties and expressed readiness for further cooperation.

Lesley Akua Akyaa Opoku Ware also considered necessary the enlivening of the contacts between the parliaments of the two countries, which would contribute to boosting of the relations.

With regards to Artsakh problem the Ambassador expressed hope that the conflict would be solved through peaceful negotiations.
