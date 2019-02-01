Armen Ashotyan: Germany may ratify Armenia-EU agreement by May

Vice-chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Armen Ashotyan, has explained why an RPA delegation is in Germany these days.

“1. Germany may ratify the Armenia-EU agreement by May,” he wrote on a Facebook post. “2. During the visit we have discussed both domestic political and foreign political issues.

“3. The visa liberalization discourse is among the important matters of our relations with EU, and it will start in 2020. In the meantime, the Government of Armenia must complete all the preparatory works.

“4. The broad international ties of the Republican [Party of Armenia] will continue to serve the two Armenian states and the Armenian people.”