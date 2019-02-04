EU: Only political decision via dialogue under UN may bring peace in Syria

Only the political decision through talks under the UN auspices may bring peace in Syria, said the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini at the opening of talks with the League of Arab States (LAS) in Brussels.
Brussels hosted on Monday EU-League of Arab States consultations ahead of a bilateral summit to be held late February in Egypt.
According to her, all sides should understand that only a political decision through dialogue under the UN auspices may bring peace,” she said.
She expressed the hope that all countries would participate in the third international conference on Syria, scheduled for March.
Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad had previously urged the UN not to participate in the next donor fundraising conference for the ATS in Brussels.
According to him, the main goal of its conference is to impose political conditions.