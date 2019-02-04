News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 04
USD
487.44
EUR
557.78
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.44
EUR
557.78
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
EU: Only political decision via dialogue under UN may bring peace in Syria
EU: Only political decision via dialogue under UN may bring peace in Syria
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Only the political decision through talks under the UN auspices may bring peace in Syria, said the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini at the opening of talks with the League of Arab States (LAS) in Brussels.

Brussels hosted on Monday EU-League of Arab States consultations ahead of a bilateral summit to be held late February in Egypt.

According to her, all sides should understand that only a political decision through dialogue under the UN auspices may bring peace,” she said.

She expressed the hope that all countries would participate in the third international conference on Syria, scheduled for March.

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad had previously urged the UN not to participate in the next donor fundraising conference for the ATS in Brussels.

According to him, the main goal of its conference is to impose political conditions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan comments on visa liberalization issue
Of course I hope we will create more favorable conditions for recording success in visa liberalization with the EU...
 Parliament speaker, Czech Ambassador discuss visa simplification between Armenia-EU
Highlighting the close cooperation of Armenian, Czech delegations at international platforms...
 Armen Ashotyan: Germany may ratify Armenia-EU agreement by May
Vice-chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) explained why an RPA delegation is in Germany these days…
 EU agrees to lead international contact group on Venezuela crisis
European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said...
 EU's top diplomat: Venezuelan authorities must release foreign journalists
“There is a clear call from my side to release immediately your colleagues in Caracas...
 Italy’s economy falls into recession
Italy’s economic growth fell by 0.2% in the last quarter of 2018…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos