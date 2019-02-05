News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 05
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Greece to ratify Macedonia’s NATO membership this week
Greece to ratify Macedonia’s NATO membership this week
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Greece is set to ratify Macedonia’s accession agreement with NATO this week after the two countries reached a historic agreement to normalize relations, AP reported.

The alliance’s 29 members plan Wednesday to sign Macedonia’s accession protocol, which must then be ratified by each country individually before taking effect.

In Athens, Greek parliamentary Speaker Nikos Voutsis said a ratification bill would be submitted Thursday and voted on Friday.

Left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ government in Greece was threatened with collapse over the agreement that will see the country’s neighbor change its name to North Macedonia before the NATO accession is finalized.

Greece blocked Macedonia’s NATO membership for a decade over a name dispute. Athens sees the former Yugoslav republic’s name as a threat to its own administrative region of Macedonia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO is concerned over China's activeness in international arena
Economic, military and world powers, including China, are increasingly asserting their influence...
 NATO to sign protocol with Macedonia on February 6
“NATO Allies will sign the Accession Protocol with the future Republic…
 Greece to ratify Macedonia’s NATO accession in ‘coming days’
Greece’s foreign ministry will inform Macedonia’s foreign ministry of the result...
 Around 10,000 troops to participate in NATO drills
The exact date of the drill and information on the participants is not final yet...
 Stoltenberg: Russia, NATO fail to break deadlock on INF Treaty
"The treaty is in real jeopardy…
Stoltenberg: Georgia is really a highly valued partner of NAT
NATO and Georgia also share concerns about Russia’s military build-up in the Black Sea region...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos