Governors of Armenia’s Tavush, Shirak Provinces appointed

YEREVAN. – At Wednesday’s Cabinet session, the Government of Armenia decided to appoint Hayk Chobanyan as Governor of Tavush Province.
And with another decision by the government, Tigran Petrosyan was appointed Governor of Shirak Province.
These positions were vacant ever since provincial governors Vahe Ghalumyan and Karen Sarukhanyan were elected Members of Parliament.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated and wished success to the new provincial governors.
“It’s a priority task to attract new investments in all the provinces and to create jobs, which will bring changes in the socioeconomic situation [in the country’s provinces],” he added. “We need to encourage, invite potential investors, [and] show what investments they can make to ensure the development of the provinces [of Armenia].”