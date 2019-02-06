News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.65
EUR
556.9
RUB
7.45
Show news feed
Armenia government making final adjustments to its proposed program
Armenia government making final adjustments to its proposed program
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – The proposed program of the Government of Armenia was introduced at Wednesday’s meeting of the Cabinet.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan presented the program and said, in particular, that all the objectives and tasks, key precepts, and value system of the government were reflected in this program.

But Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, noted that some stylistic and editorial adjustments need to be made in the program.

“We have time until the eight of the [current] month [i.e. Friday],” Grigoryan responded. “We’ll do the edits and send [it] to the National Assembly [for approval].”

Pashinyan suggested assembling together with government members on Thursday evening, and making the final adjustments to the proposed government program.

The PM added that he will not put this matter to the vote on Wednesday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM considers effectiveness of tax breaks
The data for 2015 to 2017 should be studied…
 Public Services Regulatory Commission fines Veolia company again
The company violates the provisions approved by the rules…
 State assistance to be provided for preparations for spring irrigation season
The Prime Minister stressed the importance of making a timely start of the irrigation season...
 Dollar “ascent” not stopping in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia: Food prices go up by 3.8% in January
Increasing prices for food and non-alcoholic beverage drove the inflation rate higher...
 Armenia PM: New-generation cash registers will be provided at cheaper price
About 25,000 small and medium-sized businesses in the country will benefit from this opportunity…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos