Armenia government making final adjustments to its proposed program

YEREVAN. – The proposed program of the Government of Armenia was introduced at Wednesday’s meeting of the Cabinet.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan presented the program and said, in particular, that all the objectives and tasks, key precepts, and value system of the government were reflected in this program.

But Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, noted that some stylistic and editorial adjustments need to be made in the program.

“We have time until the eight of the [current] month [i.e. Friday],” Grigoryan responded. “We’ll do the edits and send [it] to the National Assembly [for approval].”

Pashinyan suggested assembling together with government members on Thursday evening, and making the final adjustments to the proposed government program.

The PM added that he will not put this matter to the vote on Wednesday.