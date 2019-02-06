Pashinyan meets with representatives of wine making companies

YEREVAN.- A consultation took place at the Government of Armenia, chaired by PM Pashinyan with the participation of representatives of wine making companies, the Office of the Prime Minister reported. A number of issues referring to the prospects of the development of the sphere were discussed.

“Today we have gathered to discuss issues related to the sphere and to outline how the cooperation between the Government and wine making can develop. Today wine making is one of the most vigorously developing spheres in our country”, Pashinyan said, noting that there is still the problem of being represented in a number of markets. “You know the problems of the sphere better and I hope we will be able to discuss them today”, he said.

It was reported that during the recent period there have been positive trends in wine making sphere, which have promoted export volumes. Particularly, wine production amounted to 9.7 million liters in 2017, against the 7 million of 2016. At the same time, export amounted to 2.7 million liters, which is an increase of nearly 1 million liter against 2016.

Afterwards, the representatives of the companies presented their problems, suggestions and observations. Particularly, the opportunities of attracting new investments in the sphere, fostering exports, improvement of tax administration and legislation, prevention of diseases in vineyards, the state project of bringing into use drip irrigation systems were discussed.

Summing up the consultation, PM Pashinyan noted that the Government highlights the continuous development of wine making and is ready to hold regular meetings on that issue for raising the existing problems and finding solutions to them. For the development of the sphere, including the prevention of diseases, the PM highlighted the utilization of the scientific potential of the Armenian National Agrarian University. The Prime Minister challenged the representatives of the sphere to generate new ideas and present them to the Government aimed at the joint implementation of the projects.