Armenia ambassador presents credentials to IAEA chief

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s ambassador to Austria and newly appointed permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Armen Papikyan, on Wednesday handed his credentials to director general Yukiya Amano of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

At the subsequent talk, the IAEA chief congratulated Papikyan on assuming this office, highlighted the importance of cooperation with Armenia, and expressed the agency’s readiness to continue supporting Armenia in its efforts to enhance the safety of nuclear energy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ambassador Papikyan, for his part, lauded the support which IAEA provided to Armenia for years in the domain of peaceful use of nuclear energy, and the active collaboration in technical cooperation programs.

The interlocutors touched upon the prospects for cooperation and agreed on the importance of respective high-level bilateral contacts.

Subsequently, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano and Ambassador Armen Papikyan—in his capacity as Vice-Chairman of the IAEA Board of Governors—exchanged views on the matters that are on the agenda of this board.