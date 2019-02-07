News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 07
USD
488.26
EUR
556.03
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.26
EUR
556.03
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Armenia ambassador presents credentials to IAEA chief
Armenia ambassador presents credentials to IAEA chief
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s ambassador to Austria and newly appointed permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Armen Papikyan, on Wednesday handed his credentials to director general Yukiya Amano of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

At the subsequent talk, the IAEA chief congratulated Papikyan on assuming this office, highlighted the importance of cooperation with Armenia, and expressed the agency’s readiness to continue supporting Armenia in its efforts to enhance the safety of nuclear energy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ambassador Papikyan, for his part, lauded the support which IAEA provided to Armenia for years in the domain of peaceful use of nuclear energy, and the active collaboration in technical cooperation programs.

The interlocutors touched upon the prospects for cooperation and agreed on the importance of respective high-level bilateral contacts.

Subsequently, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano and Ambassador Armen Papikyan—in his capacity as Vice-Chairman of the IAEA Board of Governors—exchanged views on the matters that are on the agenda of this board.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN Khashoggi investigator says no approval yet from Saudis for meeting
We just wanted to have a sense of it...
 North Korea says relations with US to develop “wonderfully at a fast pace”
North Korea said on Tuesday that relations with the United States will develop “wonderfully at a fast pace” if Washington ...
 UN: 40 killed, some 850 detained in Venezuela amid ongoing protests
The anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela have led to the deaths of more than 40 people...
 Armenia Parliament speaker, UNDP official discuss cooperation
President of the new National Assembly received the United Nations Development Programme resident representative in the country…
 UN Security Council adopts US agenda on Venezuela
Nine countries voted in favor, four against, with two countries abstaining…
 UN Secretary-General: Ties between US, Russia and China 'dysfunctional'
We no longer live in a bipolar or unipolar world, but we are not yet in a multipolar world...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos