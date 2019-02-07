News
Thursday
February 07
Driver found dead inside car in Armenia’s Kotayk
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A man was found dead Thursday, and inside a car in Kotayk Province of Armenia.

At around 1։30am, a person came up to road police officers and informed them that the driver of a vehicle nearby a restaurant was not responding to their voice.

According to shamshyan.com, the police who arrived at the scene found the dead body of capital city Yerevan resident Hakob Galstyan, 61, at the driver’s seat of the said car.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, there were no traces of violence on the body.

Several forensic examinations have been commissioned.
