Thursday
February 07
Thursday
February 07
Armenia legislature deputy speaker dismisses reports on separate groups within authorities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The [majority] “My Step” Faction at the National Assembly (NA) is united and it has one single mandate, NA Deputy Speaker—and “My Step” Faction member—Alen Simonyan on Thursday told reporters in the legislature of Armenia. 

He noted the aforesaid commenting on the remark that, according to press reports, there are groups within the incumbent authorities and that each of these groups promotes its own interests in parliament.

“I don’t consider it right to believe in any such talk,” Simonyan added. “There is no such thing; we are united.”
