MP: Armenia parliamentary committee to become platform for human rights protection

Armenian parliamentary committee will become a platform for the protection of human rights in the country, said head of the standing parliamentary committee for the protection of human rights and public affairs, Prosperous Armenia Party MP, Naira Zohrabyan on Thursday.
According to her, this committee will become a platform where all the issues and problems of human rights in Armenia will be heard.
The visit to the Abovyan penitentiary institution is scheduled for the next week, Naira Zohrabyan said.
“We should both monitor the alarm signals, and submit issues to the parliament, as well as propose solutions,” she said.
Many proposals regarding the press work have been received, the deputy said adding that public hearings would be needed on all these issues.