Armenia villager dies of carbon monoxide poisoning

An elderly man on Tuesday died in a village in Lori Province of Armenia, and due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

At 11:40pm on that day, police received a report from an ambulance station that the ambulance staff which had gone on a call to a house in Margahovit village had found the dead body of a man—who was born in 1949, and had taken a woman—who was born in 1958—from the same house to Vanadzor town hospital, and on likelihood of carbon monoxide poisoning, the police informed.

The police officers who were dispatched to the scene found out that, on the same day at around 10:10pm, the said woman had suffered carbon monoxide poisoning while bathing in the bathroom, whereas the man had died.

No traces of violence were found on the man’s body.

An investigation is underway.