News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Turkey building collapse death toll rises to 10
Turkey building collapse death toll rises to 10
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

Turkish officials have raised the death toll from the collapse of an eight-story apartment building in Istanbul to 10, AP reported.

State-run Anadolu Agency quoted the Istanbul governor’s office as saying that the emergency services found four more bodies in the rubble on Thursday.

So far, 13 people have been pulled out with injuries. It was not clear if rescuers hope to find any more survivors.

The building in the mostly residential Karkal district collapsed on Wednesday. It had 14 apartments with 43 registered residents.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape from jail
The sheriff says the attempted escape caused extensive damage to the ceiling...
 Armenia villager dies of carbon monoxide poisoning
No traces of violence were found on his body…
 Driver found dead inside car in Armenia’s Kotayk
According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, there were no traces of violence on the body…
 Dead body found in Armenia’s Ijevan apartment
The resident of an apartment in Ijevan town…
 142 killed in Brazil mining dam collapse
The number of missing persons has dropped to 194…
 Armenians injured in Russia bus accident are discharged from hospital
Maria Arakelyan (born in 2008) and Sona Adamyan (born in 1988)…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos