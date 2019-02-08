Armenia government approves its program, sends to parliament

YEREVAN. – At Friday’s special Cabinet session, the Government of Armenia approved its program and sent it to the National Assembly (NA) for approval.
Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan stated that editorial work had been done on this program over the past 1.5 days, and that they had tried to include—as much as possible—the recommendations that were offered for this document.
“I believe we got a very good program,” he said, in particular. “The mechanism for and digital indicators of the things to be done in connection with the program will be reflected on in the sectoral programs.”
As reported earlier, under Armenia’s constitution, Friday was the deadline for submitting the government program, and, subsequently, it shall be sent to parliament.
And 24 hours after the government program is sent to the NA, latter’s president Ararat Mirzoyan will announce the day for the continuation of the first NA session, making this document a subject of parliamentary debates.
Even though the draft of the government program was made public on Wednesday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had recommended—at the Cabinet session on the same day—to wait until the last day, make use of the opportunity, and carry out editorial work on the proposed program.