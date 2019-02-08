Armenia’s Pashinyan: Today we will practically sum up government structure draft

YEREVAN. – In the near future, we will submit to the National Assembly the draft for the government’s new structure; today we will practically sum up this topic, too, and also submit it to the National Assembly.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted the aforementioned at Friday’s special Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia.
He stressed that the proposed amendments to the country’s tax code as well will soon be submitted to parliament.
“It has a very important significance in this context,” Pashinyan added. “There also are several legislative initiatives stemming from the context of the Tax Code, [and] which we will submit earlier than the actual Tax Code.”
As reported earlier, the Armenian government on Friday approved its program and sent it to the National Assembly for approval.