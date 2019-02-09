Major road accident in Armenia’s Aragatsotn; 1 dead, 4 injured

One person has died and four others are injured after a major road accident Saturday, in Aragatsotn Province of Armenia.

At 1:49am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a traffic accident had occurred on the Aruch village motorway, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that an SUV had gone off road on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway, and turned over.

A 45-year-old female passenger had died on the spot, the driver was taken to a hospital in capital city Yerevan, and the three other passengers were transferred to Talin town hospital by local efforts.

Physicians said the driver and one of the passengers were in critical condition, whereas the other two passengers—in moderate condition.

According to shamshyan.com, the 45-year-old driver serves at a military unit, and the dead and injured are relatives.