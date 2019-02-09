News
Armenia FM presents Karabakh conflict to Estonia colleague
Armenia FM presents Karabakh conflict to Estonia colleague
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Within the framework of his official visit to Tallinn, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday met Foreign Minister Sven Mikser of Estonia. They exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries, as well as the avenues for the further enlargement and enrichment of the agenda of Armenian-Estonian relations.

Separately, FM Mnatsakanyan underscored the presence of high technology and e-Management representatives in his delegation, and which, as per the minister, has enabled them to conduct practical discussions with the representatives of leading Estonian companies in these domains. The FMs of the two countries shared the view that there is a great potential in high technology, innovation, and creative education.

Also, Mnatsakanyan stressed the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement’s importance to ongoing reforms and development of government in Armenia. In addition, the two FMs highlighted collaboration within the framework of the EU’s Eastern Partnership.

Furthermore, the interlocutors expressed satisfaction by the two countries’ cooperation and mutual assistance at international organizations, and discussed several urgent regional and international matters.

Separately, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented to Sven Mikser Armenia’s position and outlook on achieving solely a pacific resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.
This text available in   Հայերեն
