News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia Premier: Government activities will be aimed at development of hi-tech economy
Armenia Premier: Government activities will be aimed at development of hi-tech economy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Over the next five years, the activities of the Government of Armenia will be aimed at the development of hi-tech economy for the development of industry, by maintaining the high ecological standards.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday stated the aforesaid at the National Assembly, as he presented the five-year program of the government.

Subsequently, he declared yet again the start of economic revolution in Armenia.

“The task of the Cabinet of Ministers is the change in the GDP structure so that, five years later, technologies and innovations become the locomotive of the [country’s] economy,” Pashinyan noted. “Those innovations should include all domains.”

He assured that his government will fight against economic monopoly in Armenia, and endeavor to build a competitive economic environment in the country.

“Now, economic growth in our country is dependent on not a sizeable number of large companies,” Pashinyan said. “There are in Armenia companies whose whims and moods can have a significant impact on our economy—and even cause shocks.” 

The PM pledged to create in Armenia an economy that will be free of influence by individual subjects.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MP: More facts in Pashinyan's speech rather than in his program
If you believe the program has to be short, and people trust you...
 Armenia attorneys’ and accountants’ income will not be taxed
As per the PM, this is because the State Revenue Committee currently does not have a corresponding program assurance to be able to implement this tax administration…
 PM: Armenia government considering mechanism for property confiscation without indictment
“We have grounds that this is considered a normal practice in the European Court of Human Rights’ positions in the fight against corruption,” Pashinyan said…
 Armenia government to promote briquette production
With the help of a loan policy…
 Premier: Economic revolution should fund Armenia banking system
And the government will help so that interest rates on bank loans be as low as possible…
 Armenia PM: Tax payments have increased
Pashinyan stressed that the government was at the phase of amending the tax law…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos