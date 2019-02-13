Armenia’s Pashinyan: Exports need to be relied upon in agriculture

YEREVAN. – Export needs to be relied upon in the agricultural sector, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday noted at the National Assembly debates on the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

In his words, if animal breeding in Armenia is not in direct contact with exports, problems will arise in the country. The PM added that, in this regard, it needs to be figured out the exporting of which goods is most profitable in foreign markets.

“Our task is to develop export [from Armenia],” Pashinyan said. “Exporting companies will start asking [the country’s] farmers to sell their goods.

“On the other hand, we give a loan to the farmer for microbusiness development, so that he will be able to breed sheep and get income from it.”