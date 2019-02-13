MP: More facts in Pashinyan's speech rather than in his program

YEREVAN. – The citizens realized their right for revolution, but a starving person cannot carry out an economic revolution, MP from Prosperous Armenia party Gevorg Petrosyan said during the debates on government’s program on Wednesday.

“You says a person has first of all to overcome poverty in his head, then real life. Excuse me, but if your relatives come to you and says he is poor, would you tell him that he has to overcome poverty in his head and come back later?” Petrosyan said addressing Pashinyan.

The MP said the Prime Minister presented more facts and information in his speech and answers rather than in the government’s program.

“If you believe the program has to be short, and people trust you, you should have written: ‘be brave, everything will be fine, you do not have problems’,” the deputy said.