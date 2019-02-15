News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
Trump plans to declare national emergency
Trump plans to declare national emergency
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency to get funding for the construction of the wall on Mexico border.

The move will allow his administration to allocate eight billion from various federal agencies in order to fund the project, Fox News reported quoting a source in the administration.

Trump has to sign a package of measures to ensure border security, and it will provide $1.4 billion to the project.

Spokesperson for the White House Sara Sanders said Trump will sign the spending bill and will declare national emergency on Friday morning.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos