Trump plans to declare national emergency

President Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency to get funding for the construction of the wall on Mexico border.
The move will allow his administration to allocate eight billion from various federal agencies in order to fund the project, Fox News reported quoting a source in the administration.
Trump has to sign a package of measures to ensure border security, and it will provide $1.4 billion to the project.
Spokesperson for the White House Sara Sanders said Trump will sign the spending bill and will declare national emergency on Friday morning.