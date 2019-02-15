News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Show news feed
Ambassador Lacôte: France companies’ interest toward Armenia has grown considerably
Ambassador Lacôte: France companies’ interest toward Armenia has grown considerably
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan on Thursday received Gaëlle Assayag, Head of the South Caucasus Office of the French Development Agency (AFD), and French Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte.

Assayag said the AFD stands ready to assist in bringing to fruition the development objectives of the Armenian government, the latter’s press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Armenian deputy PM, in turn noted that the model of inclusive growth had been laid on the basis of the program of the Armenian government.

The interlocutors underscored several domains in terms of bilateral cooperation. 

Ambassador Lacôte, for his part, stated that the French companies’ interest toward Armenia had considerably grown in recent times.

They reflected also on the avenues for closer Armenian-French cooperation in science, technology, and education.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: This is a procession towards economic victory and economic revolution
The previous one was a physical and online procession campaign towards the victory of a political revolution...
 Pashinyan: Government is not for creating air carriers
Those, who has a normal project for creating an air carriers, can introduce ...
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Tandilyan says government program is like PM’s conversation with citizens
“The goal of the Armenian government program is to make a revolution...
 Prosperous Armenia parliament faction suggests adding new chapter to proposed government program
Which will stipulate the guarantees for implementing this program, expected risks, specific tools and mechanisms for its implementation, obligations…
 Czura: Amount of EIB programs in Armenia has reached around €380mn
Deputy PM Avinyan received the head of the European Investment Bank Regional Representation for the South Caucasus…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos