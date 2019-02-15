Ambassador Lacôte: France companies’ interest toward Armenia has grown considerably

YEREVAN. – Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan on Thursday received Gaëlle Assayag, Head of the South Caucasus Office of the French Development Agency (AFD), and French Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte.

Assayag said the AFD stands ready to assist in bringing to fruition the development objectives of the Armenian government, the latter’s press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Armenian deputy PM, in turn noted that the model of inclusive growth had been laid on the basis of the program of the Armenian government.

The interlocutors underscored several domains in terms of bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Lacôte, for his part, stated that the French companies’ interest toward Armenia had considerably grown in recent times.

They reflected also on the avenues for closer Armenian-French cooperation in science, technology, and education.