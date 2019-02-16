Analyst: Turkish policy towards Armenia remains unchanged

The Turkish side expressed no desire to establish relations with Armenia, Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Ruben Safrastyan has told Armenian News- NEWS.am.
According to him, no political figure has so far shown a desire to settle relations with Armenia.
“As for the Armenian-Turkish protocols, this is a long-non-existent document. It is difficult to predict whether something will change or not by establishing Armenian-Turkish relations, given that Ankara puts pressure on Yerevan,” he said.
Ruben Safrastyan highlighted that Turkey still adheres to the approach based on setting preconditions and demanding concessions from Yerevan.
“Armenia, of course, will not make any concessions,” the expert said.