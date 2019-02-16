News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 16
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
Armenia defense minister arrives in UAE
Armenia defense minister arrives in UAE
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a working visit.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense informed on Facebook that, in the UAE, the minister will attend the Abu Dhabi International Defence Conference, on Saturday and Sunday.

Tonoyan will also participate in the military industry exhibition of the 2019 International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX).

Various working meetings also are planned within the framework of the visit.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos