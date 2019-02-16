Armenia defense minister arrives in UAE

Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a working visit.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense informed on Facebook that, in the UAE, the minister will attend the Abu Dhabi International Defence Conference, on Saturday and Sunday.
Tonoyan will also participate in the military industry exhibition of the 2019 International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX).
Various working meetings also are planned within the framework of the visit.