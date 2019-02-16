PM: Armenia velvet revolution was pure internal process rather than political game

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to Die Zeit weekly newspaper of Germany, and reflected on the velvet revolution that took place in Armenia last year.

The PM stressed that what had occurred in the country was unique.

“From the very beginning of our movement, its most important symbol was our hands raised up; it was describing our objectives,” Pashinyan said. “Even if the [then] government were to use force [against us], we were not going to respond by force.”

The PM ruled out that violence can be justified under any circumstance.

“We want to rule out violence in Armenia,” Pashinyan added, in particular.

When asked whether a leader is needed to succeed, the Armenian premier responded that his greatest contribution to this revolution was that he had declared that he was not a leader.

“From that moment on, our movement decentralized and began to grow,” Pashinyan stressed. “The real leaders of our revolution were our citizens.”

And when asked why there should be positive changes in Armenia, in the case when after the “color revolutions” in Eastern Europe, the situation was not so good in those countries, Nikol Pashinyan responded that what had occurred in Armenia was not a “color revolution.”

He stressed that no foreign force was associated with them.

“It was a pure internal process, rather than a political game,” the PM added. “Solely Armenia’s citizens, who want a better future, were involved in our revolution.”