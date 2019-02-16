News
Pashinyan: I explained that we no longer have oligarchs in Armenia
Pashinyan: I explained that we no longer have oligarchs in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

I explained to voters that we no longer have oligarchs in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Die Zeit weekly newspaper of Germany.

He noted this when asked how he wants to get rid of oligarchs in Armenia. 

“It [what I said] surprised many [people], since those people are still there, and they should not also leave,” Pashinyan stressed. “An oligarch makes use of privileges. Other laws are in place for him. He has access, influence on the government. [But] now the terms [in Armenia] are the same for everyone.”
