Armenia State Revenue Committee ex-chief summoned to National Security Service

YEREVAN. – Former chairman of the State Revenue Committee, Gagik Khachatryan, has been called to the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, Pastinfo reported.
According to media reports, after the change of power in the country in April 2018, Khachatryan had left for US where his family has businesses and luxurious mansions; we are talking about hundreds of millions of dollars in wealth.
Several days ago, however, the press wrote that he had returned to capital city Yerevan.
As per the source, NSS has already summoned Gagik Khachatryan, and he is demanded to return the money whose origin is suspicious.
But it could not yet be ascertained as to along the lines of which case he has formally been summoned.