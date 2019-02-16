US, China to resume trade talks in Washington

The US and China will resume trade talks in Washington next week, Reuters reported.
According to the source, very little time left before the expiration of the deadline approved to eliminate economic disputes between the states.
The US President Donald Trump said he could extend the deadline for concluding a deal until March 1.
Both countries noted the progress achieved in the five-days talks in Beijing this week.
According to Trump, the US is close to achieving a real trade deal with China, and it will be an honor to cancel tariffs if an agreement is reached.