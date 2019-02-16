News
Armenian President meets with president of Rockefeller Brothers Fund
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with the president of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Stephen B. Heintz in Munich.

The interlocutors spoke about joint projects, as well as about opportunities for cooperation in the areas of scientific researches, climate change and water resource management.

The Rockefeller Brothers Fund (RBF) is a philanthropic foundation created in 1940 and run by members of the Rockefeller family. The Fund's stated mission is to "advance social change that contributes to a more just, sustainable, and peaceful world."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
